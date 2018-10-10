Rick Porcello Lauds Red Sox’s Resilience, Heart After Game 4 Win Over Yankees

Rick Porcello and the Red Sox are moving on.

The Boston pitcher tossed five innings, giving up one run on four hits in his team’s 4-3 Game 4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The victory clinched the American League Division Series for the Sox.

After the game, Porcello caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to discuss what his game plan was and what Alex Cora has meant to this team in his first-year as their manager.

To hear all of Porcello’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images