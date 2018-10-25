Rick Porcello, Walker Buehler To Square Off In World Series Game 3

Alex Cora waited until after Game 2 of the World Series to name his Game 3 starter, but he’s made his decision.

Rick Porcello will get the ball for the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 on Friday and will be opposed by Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.

Porcello is 1-0 in two starts this postseason. He’s appeared two more times as reliever, and in each game he’s taken the mound in any capacity the Red Sox have won.

While some suggest Buehler is surpassing Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers’ top pitcher, the 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts this postseason.

