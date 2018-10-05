Rob Gronkowski Approves Of Josh Gordon’s Spike After First Patriots TD

FOXBORO, Mass — Josh Gordon is fitting in quite nicely with the New England Patriots, and in more ways than one.

The wideout recorded his first touchdown with the Patriots in a 38-24 Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, eluding double coverage to make an impressive 34-year grab.

And while the catch was tremendous (and even helped Tom Brady make some history) his assimilation into Patriots culture didn’t stop there.

After making the reception, Gordon got some separation from his teammates, pointed toward the ground and threw down a thunderous spike that got some impressive hang time, much like teammate Rob Gronkowski.

After the win, Gronkowski was asked for his thoughts on Gordon’s celebration, and the Pats tight end didn’t need many words in order to give his stamp of approval.

“It was unbelievable, he did a great job,” Gronkowski said.

Sounds like Gordon is making a pretty good impression on his teammates after two games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images