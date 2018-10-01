Rob Gronkowski Injury: Tight End’s Status For Patriots-Colts, Per Report

All eyes in New England will be on Rob Gronkowski’s ankle over the next few days.

The Patriots tight end exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, and with New England playing Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, many wondered whether he’d be healthy enough to suit up in Week 5.

Patriots fans got (somewhat) positive news on the Gronkowski injury front Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the All-Pro’s ankle injury is “not serious.”

Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski’s ankle injury that prevented him from finishing Sunday’s game is not considered serious, per source. Gronkowski is expected to be questionable for Thursday night vs. Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

While that’s a sigh of relief, Gronk’s status for Thursday still is very much up in the air. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old is “day-to-day.”

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury that knocked him out late on Sunday, I’m told. Not horrible, but not ideal on a short week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2018

Gronkowski was limited in practice last week with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, so it appears this isn’t a new ailment. That the Patriots play on Thursday night this week is an unfortunate development, as Gronkowski may be compelled to return before his ankle is fully healed.

New England will be hoping its star tight end is on the field. With Jacob Hollister also battling an injury, there’s a chance Dwayne Allen is the team’s only available tight end Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

