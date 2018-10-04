Rob Gronkowski Injury: Patriots Star Expected To Be Active Vs. Colts, Per Report

Tom Brady finally should have a full complement of weapons at his disposal Thursday night.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active for the New England Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium despite being listed as questionable with ankle injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning, via a source.

Gronkowski was questionable for last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins and exited in the third quarter due to an ankle injury. He practiced just once this week as the New England prepared for Indy on abbreviated rest.

The All-Pro’s availability obviously is great news for the Patriots, who also welcome back Julian Edelman from a four-game suspension. Edelman is expected to be active, as well, which means Brady will have his top two pass-catchers on the field for the first time in nearly two full years.

And with this news, tonight will mark the first time the Patriots will have Gronk and Julian Edelman on the field together since November 27, 2016, as previously noted by @MikeReiss. https://t.co/FrtpZ0lNjp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2018

Things are much more bleak on the injury front for the Colts, who already ruled out seven players for Thursday’s game, including star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images