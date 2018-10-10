Rob Gronkowski Is Hooked On Tom Brady’s ‘Crazy’ Diet — And Avocado Ice Cream

Rob Gronkowski is drinking Tom Brady’s Kool-Aid — as long as it’s sugar-free.

Brady’s diet has become the stuff of legends, as the New England Patriots quarterback consumes almost exclusively plant-based foods and has cut out items like caffeine and nightshades that others consume regularly.

Brady’s spartan diet obviously works for him, but it doesn’t sound like a very fun lifestyle. His fun-loving tight end apparently is willing to make similar sacrifices, though.

“I’m not super, super crazy, but I’m pretty crazy about (Brady’s diet),” Gronkowski told Business Insider in an interview published Tuesday. “I like to go with (a) mostly plant-based diet. I’d say about 75 percent and then the other 25 percent, just keeping it clean but eating whatever. Always making sure I get my fruits and veggies in every day.”

Gronkowski has been adopting Brady’s diet — which the QB detailed in his 2017 book, “The TB12 Method” — for over a year now. In that time, he’s apparently acquired a taste for perhaps the most famous dish on Brady’s training table.

“I’ve definitely taken advantage of those opportunities and had plenty of crazy meals I never thought I’d have, never thought I would enjoy,” Gronkowski said.

” … For example, his avocado ice cream. It’s delicious.”

Gronk may be pumping Brady’s tires there, but his QB’s methods seem to be working: The oft-injured tight end has played in all five of the Patriots’ games this season and missed just two regular-season contests last season.

Gronkowski also credits Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, who has been the source of plenty of friction in New England but has several loyal disciples in the locker room.

“I think it’s huge,” Gronkowski said. “I think it’s helped me tremendously. I think it helps me keep playing football and has extended my career.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports