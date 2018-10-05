Robert Kraft Latest Nike Air Force 1s, ‘RKK Ultra Flyknit’ Released For Good Cause

The fifth edition of Robert Kraft’s signature sneaker is unlike its forerunners.

Nike and the New England Patriots on Thursday afternoon unveiled the 2018 limited edition Robert Kraft Air Force 1s, the latest edition of annual sneaker partnership between the team and sports apparel company. The “RKK Ultra Flyknit” come in Patriots colors with a red mesh top, navy blue swoosh outlined in white and white soles.

The 2018 Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low 'RKK' honors @Patriots owner and legend Robert Kraft and the 25 years of Kraft family ownership. It will be available 10.5 First Come, First Served at @NikeBoston pic.twitter.com/a26vLtTJLz — Nike Boston (@NikeBoston) October 3, 2018

Fans lined up outside @PatriotsProShop as early as 9 p.m. last night to purchase the new Nike RKK Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit sneakers. Fans were greeted by Robert Kraft, who autographed the shoes. 📷 https://t.co/epDk9zMqtQ All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. pic.twitter.com/XFRmxOJXd5 — Patriots.com (@PATRIOTSdotCOM) October 4, 2018

Like previous This year’s version honors the 25th anniversary of Kraft’s purchase of the Patriots.

Fans flocked to the Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium on Thursday to be the first to buy the “RKKs.” All proceeds of the sales benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

“That was unbelievable. People were here last night,” Kraft told Patriots.com on Thursday afternoon. “They started lining up before 9 p.m. They’re here over 12 hours for a pair of sneakers. I guess sneakerheads are different.”

Check out previous versions of Nike’s Robert Kraft Air Force 1s below via the Patriots’ Instagram account.

Patriots fans, sneakerheads and others can buy the Fans can buy the “RKK Ultra Flyknit” online here … while supplies last.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images