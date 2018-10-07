Ryan Donato, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Look Ahead To Home Opener

The Boston Bruins will return to their home ice Monday, so as one would expect, the team is excited.

Boston native Ryan Donato is eager for the opener, noting his excitement to represent the Black and Gold, while Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask added what being back on home ice means to them.

The TD Garden is going to be electric on Columbus Day as the B’s look to make it two straight wins when they host Ottawa Senators.

To hear what the trio had to say, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.