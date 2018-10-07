NESN Sports Today

Ryan Donato, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Look Ahead To Home Opener

by on Sat, Oct 6, 2018 at 11:11PM

The Boston Bruins will return to their home ice Monday, so as one would expect, the team is excited.

Boston native Ryan Donato is eager for the opener, noting his excitement to represent the Black and Gold, while Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask added what being back on home ice means to them.

The TD Garden is going to be electric on Columbus Day as the B’s look to make it two straight wins when they host Ottawa Senators.

To hear what the trio had to say, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties