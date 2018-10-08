Saints Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The New Orleans Saints welcome the Washington Redskins to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a “Monday Night Football” matchup to close Week 5, and all eyes will be on Drew Brees.

The Saints quarterback needs just 201 yards to break Peyton Manning’s NFL record for the most career passing yards. The Redskins won’t be an easy defense to shred, though, and a win for Washington would improve its record to 3-1 and increase its lead atop the NFC East division.

A victory for the Saints would move them a half-game ahead of the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints versus Redskins:

Start Time: Monday, Oct. 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images