Saints Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 28, 2018 at 7:09PM

The New Orleans Saints have returned to U.S. Bank Stadium, the place where they were eliminated from last season’s NFL playoffs in heartbreaking fashion by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints are looking for some revenge in Week 8 when they take on the Vikings for a much-anticipated “Sunday Night Football” matchup on NBC.

The Vikings are looking to build on their lead atop the NFC North division with a statement win over the NFC South leaders.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live StreamFuboTV

