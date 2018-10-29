Salty New York Tabloids Rip Red Sox After Boston’s World Series Victory

New York is going above and beyond to ensure Earth’s salt supply never runs out.

The city’s tabloids are famous for their over-the-top back pages, which typically house aggressive sports headlines. And the papers lived up to their reputations Monday morning in the aftermath of the Boston Red Sox’s World Series victory.

The Red Sox, of course, weren’t praised for dominating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. No, Alex Cora’s club was reminded it still has a long ways to go before it matches the legacy of the New York Yankees.

Check out these tweets:

The back page: There's always next year. Maybe the third time will be the charm. https://t.co/pcgrT4thIJ pic.twitter.com/hMXITOXrj7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 29, 2018

Congrats and all, but just a friendly reminder, @RedSox. (cc: Yankees fans) pic.twitter.com/IyEnaAnEcO — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) October 29, 2018

Has an entire city ever been so triggered?

But hey, it wasn’t all vitriol spewing out of New York on Monday. For what it’s worth, Newsday took the high road after Boston won its ninth championship of the 21st century.

Newsday's Monday Late Back Page Red Sox back on top of the World#WorldSeries #RedSox pic.twitter.com/tr0Z0Qjm4C — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) October 29, 2018

Ultimately, it’s a good thing that Boston and New York fans are back to despising one another. The greatest rivalry in sports is at its best when there’s a genuine hatred between the two fan bases.

As for the players, the Red Sox are doing their part to ensure the on-field tensions remain sky-high when the rivalry resumes next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images