Scott Van Pelt Shreds Patriots Fan For Throwing Beer At Tyreek Hill

Are you struggling with learning how to act like an adult? Does maturity seem to elude you at every turn? Do you continually disappoint your parents?

Well, have we got the life coach for you.

ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt went off Monday night on the New England Patriots fan who threw a beer at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The fan, a 21-year-old Mansfield, Mass., native, has been banned from Gillette Stadium for life and charged with disorderly conduct.

“Punish him. Make an example of him,” Van Pelt said. “This is completely unacceptable behavior and it’s a byproduct of this made-up world fueled by social media where you think you can just say anything you want to to somebody with no consequence. In this instance, you think you can throw a beer at someone’s face because — why? — you bought a ticket? No. Cause you know that Hill can’t do anything to retaliate because if he does, you’ll sue him.

It is the smallest and weakest type of behavior. This isn’t how life works. Actions and choices have consequences. And this is not unique to Patriots fans. … It’s all too common and it’s everywhere. This guy’s 21 years old, so that makes him an adult. So act like one. We use flowery terms like ‘teaching moment’ these days. Strip it down to what it really is: Grow up and don’t act like an idiot.”

(You can click here to watch the rant, which happened during “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.”)

Van Pelt, of course, is right. What the fan did was reprehensible and has no place at a sporting event — or anywhere, for that matter.

As for Hill, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is considering legal action against the fan.

