Seahawks Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 London Game Online

Perhaps a trip across the pond can give the Oakland Raiders a wake-up call.

The 1-4 Raiders will “host” the Seattle Seahawks at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the NFL’s first international game of the season. Oakland’s only win this season came in overtime against the Cleveland Browns, as head coach Jon Gruden has under-delivered on expectations to date.

The Raiders may have a shot Sunday, though, as the Seahawks have their own issues and just fell to 2-3 after losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Raiders:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images