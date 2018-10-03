Sean Kuraly Ready To Remain Consistent On Third Line For Bruins

The lines have been set after a preseason of switching around lines to see who plays best with who.

The top line really wasn’t a question heading into the Boston Bruins’ season, but questions remained around who would play in the middle of David Backes and Ryan Donato on the third line.

Enter: Sean Kuraly.

The forward impressed during training camp, resulting in what will be a larger role for him this season. He notched 14 points while playing in 75 games during the 2017-18 campaign and will have room to grow playing between Backes and Donato.

“I think it’s nothing changes, but you want to be consistent as you can with your game,” Kuraly told The Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi. “I want to make sure I’m playing my game and playing to my strengths as consistently as possible.”

Backes certainly will help the 25-year-old play to the best of his ability. The two not only have experience playing together, but Backes is a seasoned veteran whose communication is something Kuraly praises.

“I think we think the game the same way and he communicates really well. He’s been around a long time and tries to simplify the game and make plays that are predictable and consistent,” he said. “And I think it makes it easier to read the game for me.”

The Bruins open their season Wednesday night on the road when they take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

