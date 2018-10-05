Shannon Sharpe Lays Out Main Reason Why Rams Are Better Than Patriots

Like clockwork, the New England Patriots are starting to roll.

The Patriots seem to have overcome their notorious early-season struggles to the tune of back-to-back wins in which they hung 38 points in each affair. While New England is starting to build its case as the best team in the AFC, Shannon Sharpe isn’t even considering the Pats as the current premier squad in the NFL.

That honor goes to the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sharpe, and the “Undisputed” co-host explained why Friday morning on FOX Sports 1:

It’s tough to argue with anything Sharpe said. The Patriots’ offense has looked impressive as ever in the last two weeks, but it’s still difficult to be completely confident in the team’s defense. The Rams, on the other hand, have shined on both sides of the ball and are beginning to look like a runaway train.

We’re not even halfway through the season, though, so there’s a chance Sharpe could be singing a different tune about his power rankings once we reach the latter stages of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports