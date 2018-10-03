Sharks’ Joe Thornton Is Completely Unrecognizable After Shaving Beard

Until Monday night, Joe Thornton was beard, and beard was Joe Thornton.

But those days are over.

The San Jose Sharks center has sported one of the NHL’s gnarliest beards for the past couple seasons. Thornton’s facial mane went under the knife Monday night, however, and the results have the 39-year-old looking completely unrecognizable.

Here are some before photos:

Five bucks says there was a stork living in there.

Now let’s look at an after photo:

When you hear Joe Thornton shaved his beard. pic.twitter.com/f3O6ViosJX — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 2, 2018

Weird.

(You can click here to see a photo of Sharks defenseman Brent Burns shaving Thornton’s beard.)

Watch Thornton talk about shaving his beard in the video below:

“The guys kinda got on it and then all of a sudden the shaver came out and there it was on the plate.” Newly-shorn Joe Thornton gave us the run-down on his beard (and other topics) today. pic.twitter.com/P7u5MDqI1P — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 3, 2018

Anyone else think Thornton now looks like Spike from “Notting Hill?”

In any event, the beardless Thornton soon will begin his 21st season in the NHL. Better yet, he’ll be playing for a team that’s among the top contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images