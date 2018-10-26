Should Senators’ Mark Borowiecki Been Tabbed With More Severe Punishment?

The NHL Department of Player Safety didn’t exactly lay the hammer down on Mark Borowiecki.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman only received a one-game suspension by the league after blatantly elbowing Urho Vaakanainen in the head, which caused the Boston Bruins blueliner to sustain a concussion.

Borowiecki didn’t have a history of dirty play prior to the incident with Vaakanainen, but neither did David Backes, who received a three-game suspension for a similar hit on the Detroit Red Wings’ Frans Nielsen last season.

So, should Borowiecki’s punishment have been more severe? Hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Dale Arnold break it down in the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports