SI Puts Celtics On NBA Preview Cover, Curiously Omits Kyrie Irving

Sports Illustrated subscribers will be seeing green this week.

(Well, some of them.)

SI’s NBA preview edition will hit shelves and mailboxes this week, with three regional covers making the rounds. The Boston Celtics are featured one of the covers, but fans might be surprised with which players SI chose to put on the front — and which they didn’t.

Check this out:

Celtic Pride: Can Boston's depth carry them to the NBA Finals? ☘️ (Cover 1/3) https://t.co/qtgge5qyT6 pic.twitter.com/EroBR88UYT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2018

So, where’s Kyrie Irving? He feels like a pretty important piece to this “next step” that Boston is expected to take.

In any event, the Celtics will begin their 2018-19 season Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. Expectations understandably are high for Brad Stevens’ team, but they should have what it takes to live up to them.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images