Sing Along? J.D. Martinez Jokes About Potential ALCS Celebration Song Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox’s American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees was a bitter battle filled with verbal barbs, Twitter troll jobs and a theme song.

After Yankees star Aaron Judge blasted Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” following their Game 2 win at Fenway Park, the Red Sox returned the favor by playing the song during their clubhouse celebration following Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

As the Red Sox prepare to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the question of which song will be played to celebrate a potential ALCS victory was posited to J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts.

Martinez jokingly offered one selection.

“What’s their song, ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas?'” Martinez joked, via WEEI’s John Tomase. “I don’t know, probably not.”

Betts noted the Red Sox’s respect for the Astros and the fact that the vibe around this series will be different than the one against Boston’s bitter rivals.

“No songs,” Betts said. “But I guess knowing that they’re a great team, we have a great team, too. It’s going to be a fun battle. So I think we just — you have to embrace it. There’s no sense in making it more than what it is.”

The Red Sox will have their hands full against an Astros team that has looked even better than they were a year ago when they won their first championship in franchise history. Boston’s first task will be to get to ace Justin Verlander in Saturday’s Game 1, and more likely than not, again in Game 5. If they can do that and find a way to quiet Houston’s lineup, there just might be cause to fire up the boom box one more time.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images