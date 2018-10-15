Skip Bayless Absolutely Gushes Over Tom Brady’s Performance Vs. Chiefs

Tom Brady did it again.

So, too, did Skip Bayless.

Brady delivered in the clutch Sunday night as the New England Patriots took down the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 at Gillette Stadium. It was a familiar sight for those who’ve watched the Patriots quarterback thrive time and time again when the stakes are raised, and to no one’s surprise, Bayless used the impressive performance to gush over Brady’s greatness (again) on Monday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1.

"Tom Brady's 41 years of age and he's still the best QB in football. Tom Brady is the most clutch player in the history of sports, and you saw it again last night." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/GWYs7KDbaV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 15, 2018

"I am the biggest Michael Jordan fan on the planet, and yet when it comes to clutch-ness, Tom Brady is even more clutch than Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/KQqD3il0MI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 15, 2018

Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 340 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for a TD. It was a solid effort from the 41-year-old quarterback, who saved his best work for the fourth quarter, ultimately moving the Patriots 65 yards on four plays in the closing minutes to set up Stephen Gostkowski’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

Clutch? You bet. Surprising? Absolutely not.

And neither was Bayless’ praise, as the polarizing pundit has made it abundantly clear in recent years that he’s one of the biggest Brady supporters on the planet.

