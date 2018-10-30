So Long, Afro: Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Gets Haircut; Brad Stevens Approves

Tuesday was a dark day for fans of Kyrie Irving’s Afro.

The Boston Celtics guard got a spiffy new haircut Monday night, as the ‘fro he’d been rocking all season now is a thing of the past. In its place is, well, the same hairstyle Irving used to sport.

(You can click here to view a before-and-after of Irving.)

So fresh. So, so fresh.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens apparently is a fan of Irving’s new look/old look. Watch him explain in the video below, courtesy of SB Nation’s Chris Grenham.

Critical breaking news: Brad Stevens does not see himself as a great evaluator of hair and fashion, but he thinks Kyrie’s hair looks good. pic.twitter.com/Q7rOZ36Cx2 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 30, 2018

As you can see, this is a very important topic.

Celtics fans will get their first real look at the new-look Irving on Tuesday night when Boston hosts the Detroit Pistons. The Celtics beat the Pistons on Saturday in the first half of a home-and-home series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images