Soccer Player’s Back-Flip Goal Might Be Most Acrobatic In History

The internet likely will bring Norik Avdalyan more fame than his soccer career likely will.

The Kazan National Research Technical University player scored one of the most acrobatic goals we’ve ever seen Sunday in a Russia National Student League game. The soccer world should be thankful cameras were recording when Avdalyan approached the penalty spot and scored by shooting on a back-flip.

The goal tied the game for Ruban Kazan’s junior team, which ultimately drew Ural 1-1.

Avdalyan, 22, scored a similar goal in November 2017, according to The Guardian but didn’t do so during a competitive game.

Avdalyan might never become a regular first-team player for Russian Premier League club Rubin Kazan, but he’ll always be a hero to the internet.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Guardian Football