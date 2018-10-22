Sony Michel Injury: Patriots Get Some Good News On Rookie Running Back

You might be able to ease those concerns about Sony Michel, New England Patriots fans.

Key word: “might.”

The New England Patriots running back left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a nasty-looking knee injury. The rookie appeared distraught while walking off the field, was consoled by teammates and opposing players alike and later was carted to the locker room — it didn’t look good.

But then NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that he was hearing “whispers” that Michel’s injury might not be “as bad” as many feared. A few hours later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up with a report that was far less wishy-washy.

Text from last night on Patriots’ RB Sony Michel and his injured knee: “Expect it will be a little bit but not overly serious. Won’t know til they look at it Monday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Michel reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Still, there appears to be some hope that we haven’t heard the last from the Georgia product this season.

After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Michel has emerged in recent weeks, averaging 105.3 yards on 22.3 carriers in the three games leading up to Sunday’s win in Chicago. If Michel is forced to miss extended time, the running back-thin Patriots likely will have to add another back, either via trade or free agency.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images