Spanish Radio Call Of Panthers’ Game-Winning Field Goal Is So, So Good

Need a shot in the arm?

We think we have something that will do the trick.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano kicked a game-winning, 63-yard field goal as time expired Sunday to give his team a 33-31 Week 5 victory over the New York Giants. It was the longest field goal in Panthers history, and tied the record for the longest game-winning kick in NFL history — pretty cool stuff.

But if you were listening to the Spanish radio call of the kick, you might’ve thought Gano just won the Super Bowl.

We present you Jamie Moreno and Luis Moreno Jr.:

For those keeping score at home, that was an eight-count of “Gano lo ganó!” from one of the Morenos.

Now, no hablamos español aqui en NESN.com, but we do know that “lo ganó” means “he won” in Spanish (thanks, Google). So, the particularly ecstatic of the two Morenos was saying either “Gano won it” or “Gano wins it” (Spanish is hard) over and over.

Got it? Good.

And there’s that madness that occurred at the end.

A source on the ground tells us Moreno was saying “ya si le voy a (indecipherable Spanish verb) takatakata.” That roughly translates to “I’m gonna (something) him, doodudoodudoodu. Essentially, this was some sort of happy-chant-singing-thing that meant something or nothing.

Come to think of it, maybe our Spanish isn’t so bad.

As for the purpose of the randomly placed “señor” in the middle of the hysteria, your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images