Steelers Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

Two struggling teams will collide Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.
The Falcons sit at the bottom of the NFC South standings with a disappointing 1-3 record, while the Steelers are in a last-place tie with the Cleveland Browns at 1-2 in the AFC North.
Both teams are desperate for a win, which should make for an exciting game.
Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Falcons:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
