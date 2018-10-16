Stephen A. Smith Explains How Celtics Can ‘Screw Up’ Their Season

Stephen A. Smith has been pumping the Boston Celtics’ tires for months, even suggesting they have a chance to dethrone the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

But that doesn’t mean things can’t go off the tracks.

Smith admitted Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that Boston could screw up its season despite its championship potential. How so? Well, according to Smith, it mostly boils down to chemistry and whether the Celtics’ surplus of good players has a hard time sharing the basketball.

Of course, chemistry was a strength of the Celtics last season. So it’s hard to imagine cohesiveness suddenly becoming an issue. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both are back healthy, though, which means Celtics coach Brad Stevens will have some difficult decisions to make as he tries to manage everyone’s minutes, especially with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looking like potential stars.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images