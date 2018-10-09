Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Celtics Could Beat Warriors In NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are among the favorites to reach the NBA Finals this season, and if they do reach the last round, they likely will be taking on the two-time defending champs.

Much like the C’s, the Golden State Warriors are favored to reach the Finals come summertime. Beating them would be a tall task for Boston, but it’s loaded with talent from top to bottom, and certainly could give the Dubs a run for their money.

And should a potential Game 7 be played at TD Garden, Stephen A. Smith thinks the Celtics could emerge victorious.

During Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Smith explained why the Celts could win the title over the Warriors (with his take beginning around the 1:20 mark).

Some sound logic.

Of course, there is quite a ways to go before that could become a reality. But the expectations around both teams are expectedly high, meaning over the next few months there will be plenty of speculation on a potential matchup between these two in June.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images