Stephen Curry Shouts Out World Series Champion Red Sox; Alex Cora Loves It

Stephen Curry’s decision as a kid to become a Boston Red Sox fan is paying massive dividends.

The Golden State Warriors superstar grew up in North Carolina but started rooting for the Red Sox when his brother, Seth Curry, adopted the New York Yankees as his favorite team. Steph, of course, had to pick the opposite club and went all in on Boston, even holding his bachelor party at Fenway Park in 2011.

Needless to say, Curry was all sorts of fired up Sunday night after the Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series to capture their fourth title of the 21st century.

From 30k feet in the air I’m screaming congrats to my @RedSox baby!!!!!!!! World Series Champs! Turn up one time for the one time 🎉🏆 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 29, 2018

That’s dedication from Curry, who was flying out of New York (ironically) on Sunday night after his Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whose ear is to the social media ground, especially enjoyed Curry’s shout-out.

Champions respect champions.

Elsewhere in Titletown, Boston’s other pro sports teams — who all have won championships of their own in the last decade — showed love for the Sox on Twitter.

