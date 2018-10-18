Stephon Gilmore Happy To See Ex-Classmate Jackie Bradley Jr. Shine In ALCS

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s unlikely Stephon Gilmore was up until 1:18 a.m. ET to watch the end of Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday morning, but the cornerback has been monitoring the Boston Red Sox’s playoff run closely.

Gilmore was a classmate of Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. at the University of South Carolina.

Gilmore was asked Wednesday if he was excited to see Bradley shine in the playoff series.

“Oh, heck yeah,” Gilmore said. “I was very excited to see where he came from, from South Carolina and how good he’s doing now. Very excited for him.

“I talked to him (Tuesday) night. Just happy for him, and I hope he keeps it going.”

Bradley Jr. hit a grand slam Tuesday night. He followed it up with his second home run in the ALCS, a two-run shot, Wednesday night in Boston’s 8-6 win over the Houston Astros.

Gilmore wanted to know the score of Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday night immediately after the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Jackie Bradley Jr. That’s my boy,” Gilmore said at the time.

“He was cool. I used to go to the games sometimes. It’s great seeing him grow and be the player he is today.”

Gilmore said he played baseball when he was younger, “but it was kind of too slow for me. I like the action.”

Gilmore went to a Red Sox game last season and saw Bradley at the time. If Boston advances to the World Series, and a game falls on a Patriots off day, perhaps Gilmore could revisit with his old college buddy again. The Red Sox need just one more win to beat the Astros in the ALCS and move on to the World Series. Game 5 of the ALCS is Thursday night at 8:09 p.m. on TBS.

