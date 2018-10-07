Sterling Shepard Throws Sideline Tantrum During Giants-Panthers Game

It’s a tough time to be on the New York Giants.

The team narrowly lost to the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, Sunday afternoon to fall to 1-4, Odell Beckham Jr. is throwing touchdown passes before catching one of his own — not to mention he’s throwing deeper than quarterback Eli Manning — Beckham reportedly is unhappy playing with Manning and now their players are throwing tantrums on the sidelines.

During the start of the fourth quarter, cameras caught Shepard punching the bench and throwing a trash can. During his tirade, Beckham was shown trying to calm down his teammate.

You can watch the meltdown here.

Shepard: 1. Trash can and bench: 0

New York will have to try and put its frustrations aside quickly, as the Giants have a short week of practice as the team prepares for their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images