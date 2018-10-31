Steve Pearce, World Series MVP, Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Red Sox

Steve Pearce is ready to run it back.

Pearce is set to become a free agent after earning World Series MVP honors for the Boston Red Sox in their five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he made it clear Wednesday before the team’s championship parade that he’d interested in returning for the 2019 season.

“That’s something I leave up to my agent to do, but myself personally, I would love to come back,” Pearce said, per MassLive.com. “This has been a fun year. And I’d love to do it again next year.”

Pearce hit .279 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and a .901 OPS in 50 regular-season games with Boston after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays near the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. He saved his best work for the postseason, though, delivering several clutch hits, including three huge home runs in the Fall Classic.

“I’m soaking it all in and loving every minute of it,” Pearce said Wednesday.

“It’s overwhelming and fun,” Pearce added. “And just being here with my teammates celebrating right now, this is what you dream about.”

Pearce, who has played for seven teams over the course of his 12-year MLB career, grew up a Red Sox fan. Maybe that’ll factor into his free agency decision this winter.

