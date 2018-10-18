Steve Pearce’s Headfirst Tumble Into Astros’ Dugout Had Twitter In Awe

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series featured clutch hitting, a national controversy and a walk-off web gem.

But let’s not forget that Steve Pearce came *this* close to making the play of the night.

With a runner on first and one out in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Boston Red Sox first baseman lost all regard for his own safety, launching himself headfirst into the Houston Astros’ dugout to try to catch a Josh Reddick foul pop fly.

Seriously, watch this play:

Steve Pearce goes head over heels. (he's okay.) pic.twitter.com/ZiCayuGTKM — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 18, 2018

The ball fell just out of Pearce’s reach, but the 35-year-old veteran’s incredible effort certainly didn’t go unnoticed in the Twitter-sphere.

Steve Pearce is a hockey player disguised in a baseball uniform!!!! — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 18, 2018

We're totally gonna forget how close Steve Pearce came to dying tonighthttps://t.co/qgIINbQTfX — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) October 18, 2018

Great form from Steve Pearce pic.twitter.com/XBWcT4mSwv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 18, 2018

Swipe up or down to make Steve Pearce fly pic.twitter.com/Bc8JILyQRb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2018

Repeating. Steve Pearce. Woah. He's OK, folks. We don't know how. But he's OK. https://t.co/1RhByjzlyo — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 18, 2018

Fortunately, Pearce escaped from his head-over-heels tumble unharmed, and even got a helping hand from Astros ace (and Game 5 starter) Justin Verlander as he attempted to get back up.

Pearce has been a pleasant surprise all postseason, coming through with great stretches at first base and some huge hits at the plate. And while he (literally) fell short of making this play, we like to think his sell-out inspired Andrew Benintendi’s diving catch that secured Boston’s thrilling 8-6 win.

