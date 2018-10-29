Steve Pearce’s Wikipedia Gets Hilarious Update After World Series MVP Performance

Election day is a little over a week away but the city of Los Angeles got a new mayor Sunday night.

At least, according to Wikipedia.

After Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce hammered two home runs to help Boston clinch the 2018 World Series title with a 5-1 win in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, someone updated Pearce’s Wikipedia to update his title to Mayor of L.A. and owner of the Dodgers.

The internet is too quick. pic.twitter.com/3BkxcVU4TZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

Savage.

Pearce was a monster in the Fall Classic, hitting .333 with three home runs and eight RBIs and was named World Series MVP for his efforts.

Enjoy the victory, Mr. Mayor.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images