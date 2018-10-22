Steven Wright Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Knuckleballer

If Steven Wright is, indeed, fully healthy, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a tough decision to make over the coming hours.

Rehab and ensuing Inflammation from offseason cartilage restoration surgery in the knee has resulted in knuckleballer Steven Wright periodically missing extended periods of time this season. Most recently, he was removed from the American League Division Series roster after Game 1 when pain flared back up.

But Wright since has indicated that if called upon he would be able to pitch in the World Series. Whether or not that opportunity will come, Cora won’t say just yet. The Red Sox don’t have to submit their roster until Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1. But during his press conference Monday, Cora provided a health update on Wright and the plan going forward.

“He was okay. He’s moving well,” Cora said, via WEEI.com. “We’re going to meet after the workout today to make the decision and to see where we’re at roster-wise. And we’ll announce it tomorrow.”

Wright presents an intriguing option because he provides a different look than other Red Sox relievers. How effective he would be is a roll of the dice, but he’s mostly been good when active this season.

In all likelihood, Brandon Workman or Heath Hembree, the latter of whom replaced Wright on the ALDS roster, would get removed if the Red Sox were to swap Wright for a pitcher. If they brought Wright in for a position player, Blake Swihart presumably would be the casualty.

