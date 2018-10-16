TD Garden Creates Sweet Design With Celtics Shirts Ahead Of Opening Night

Basketball is back, and TD Garden is ready.

The Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will kick off the NBA season Tuesday in Boston in a battle of what should a pair of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

As is usually the case for notable games, the folks over at the Garden draped shirts across the seats at the arena. While most of the shirts (expectedly) are Celtics green, they also got a little creative. A handful of white t-shirts were laid out as well, and it was done in such a way that on one side it spells out “BOS” while the other end has a “617,” representing Boston’s area code.

Check it out:

Shirts are placed and the stage is set for tomorrow night ✅🔥 pic.twitter.com/JzWJwHIgpR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 15, 2018

Now that’s an incredible look.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images