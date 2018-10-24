Terrifying Escalator Accident Injures 20-Plus Soccer Fans In Rome

An ordinary trip to a soccer game turned harrowing for one group of travelling fans.
An escalator went out of control Tuesday in Rome at the Piazza Repubblica metro station, causing a crush of bodies at the bottom, where 20-plus fans of Russian soccer club CSKA Moscow to suffered injuries. The incident took place prior to CSKA’s UEFA Champions League game against hosts AS Roma, and
Italy’s Rai Radio 1 shared footage of the escalator accident on Twitter (warning: the video contains graphic images).
Rome’s emergency-response service shared a photo of the mangled escalator stairs, on which some of the injured CSKA fans were trapped.
Italian police said seven people suffered serious injuries, but none were life threatening, according to Reuters.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Radio1Rai
