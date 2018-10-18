Terry Rozier Cracks Joke (?) About Celtics’ Full Offensive Potential

The Boston Celtics put up 105 points in their first game of the 2018-19 NBA season on a night the bulk of their loaded roster was cold.

Outside of Jayson Tatum’s 23, there weren’t any noteworthy point totals for Boston in its Opening Night win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, the trio of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward only managed to put up 26 points combined.

This should come as frightening to the rest of the league, as the C’s will be nearly impossible to beat in games that all of their key players are clicking. This notion isn’t lost on Terry Rozier, who knows just how potent his team’s offense can be.

Rozier said there will always be nights not everyone has it going. "We’re going to probably have 200 points if we do." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 17, 2018

Scary Terry certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

For those wondering, the 1983 Detroit Pistons hold the NBA record for most points in a game when they put up a whopping 186 against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics likely won’t come close to even sniffing this record, but you still should expect Boston to give opposing teams nightmares on a nightly basis.

