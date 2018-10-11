Terry Rozier Opens Up About Contract Extension Talks With Celtics

Kyrie Irving isn’t the only point guard the Celtics are trying to keep in Boston for years to come.

Less than a week after Irving vocalized his intention to re-sign with the C’s this summer, news broke that the franchise was engaged in contract extension talks with Terry Rozier.

Rozier, who burst on the scene following Irving’s season-ending knee surgery in the 2017-18 campaign, could be in high demand around the league come next offseason. Speaking with reporters at Thursday’s Celtics Foundation Gala, Rozier admitted conversations about a new deal have taken place, but it sounds like putting pen to paper isn’t on the front of his mind as the regular season nears.

Terry Rozier on possible contract extension: "We’ve been trying to focus on us and I’ve been trying to take the pressure off the extension thing. So I’m focused on the team. If it’s right for me to sign an extension, I will. If it’s not, it still can happen in the summer." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 11, 2018

But if head coach Brad Stevens has his way, Rozier won’t be going anywhere.

Stevens on Rozier: "I think it’s very clear how all of us players, coaches and front office, people in Boston, everybody you run into, how they feel about Terry. And it’d be great if we could have him here for a long, long, time." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 11, 2018

The Celtics will have some tough decisions to make following the 2018-19 season. Like Irving, Al Horford is eligible to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Not to mention, lucrative paydays likely are on the horizon for both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Either way, Rozier has millions of reasons to focus on the season ahead, as another great campaign could result in a big boost to his bank account, either via the Celtics or another NBA team.

