Texans Activate Safety Andre Hal Four Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, veteran safety Andre Hal has been activated by the Houston Texans to the team’s 53-man roster.

Doctors found lymphoma in Hal’s armpit and abdomen during OTAs in June, but he elected to forgo chemotherapy and chose a less harsh treatment for his body with the hopes of suiting up during the 2018 season, per ESPN. It appears Hal made the right decision, as just four months after his diagnosis doctors found the disease was in remission. Shortly thereafter, Hal returned to the practice field.

The NFL world reacted on Twitter following the announcement.

#Texans activated S Andre Hal. God is good. — NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) October 20, 2018

It certainly will be an emotional scene if/when Hal returns to game action. But no matter what happens, he already has won a much larger battle.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images