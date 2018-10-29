Texas Rangers Troll Dodgers With Back-To-Back World Series Losers Jab

The Texas Rangers know what the Los Angeles Dodgers are going through.

The Rangers lost back-to-back World Series earlier this decade, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 in 2011 and then being swept by the San Francisco Giants the following year.

The Dodgers have now lost back-to-back World Series after being defeated 5-1 by the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

The Rangers reached out to the Dodgers after Boston’s win with a little jab:

Hey @Dodgers, the support group for back-to-back #WorldSeries losers meets on Tuesdays. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2018

Ouch.

The Dodgers, in their defense, have won five World Series championships since the franchise relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1957. But their last title came in 1988, so it’s now been 30 long years since the Dodgers last climbed baseball’s summit.

