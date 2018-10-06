Texas Vs. Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The Red River Rivalry is back.
No. 19 Texas will square off against No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The game has huge implications for both teams, as the 5-0 Sooners will look to stay in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, while the 4-1 Longhorns are hoping to pull off an upset and seize control of the Big 12.
Both teams enter the game 2-0 in the conference.
Here’s how and when to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma:
Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 at noon ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Bethany Hocker/USA TODAY Sports Images
