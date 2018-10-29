These Items From World Series Are Going To Baseball Hall Of Fame

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions, and in due time baseball fans will be able to see some of the memorabilia from it in the Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Boston clinched the Fall Classic by claiming Game 5 over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday.

As is always the case with any World Series, a variety of items will be headed to Cooperstown to be kept in the Hall for years to come. Here’s what we know will be making the trek to New York.

These @RedSox #WorldSeries artifacts are headed to Cooperstown: -Alex Cora's hoodie

-Steve Pearce G4 bat

-David Price G5 jersey

-Nathan Eovaldi's cap and spikes

-Eduardo Nunez's bat

-Brock Holt's helmet

-Joe Kelly's glasses

-G3 home plate ump Ted Barrett's ball/strike clicker — Jon Shestakofsky (@Shesta_HOF) October 29, 2018

Not a bad assortment at all.

The memories from the championship will last forever, and so too will some of the unique items that were a part of it.

