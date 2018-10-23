These Red Sox Icons Will Throw Out First Pitch At World Series Game 1, Game 2

The Boston Red Sox are on baseball’s biggest stage, so it’s no surprise they’re playing the hits.

The Red Sox made some important pregame entertainment announcements Tuesday by revealing who will sing the national anthem and throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Games 1 and 2 of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Here’s the lineup for Tuesday’s Game 1, per MLB.com’s Alyson Footer:

National Anthem: Singer/songwriter James Taylor

First pitch: Former Red Sox outfielder/first baseman and Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski

Here’s who will do the honors at Wednesday’s Game 2, per Footer:

National Anthem: The Boston Pops, with vocalists from the Tanglewood Chorus and Boston Symphony Children’s Chorus

First pitch: Members of the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox, including Pedro Martinez

Yastrzemski, a Red Sox legend whose No. 8 is retired by the team, is Boston’s ultimate Fall Classic good luck charm. “Yaz” also threw out the first pitch prior to Game 1 of the 2004, 2007 and 2013 World Series, all of which the Red Sox went on to win.

Bringing back the famous 2004 title team that ended Boston’s 86-year championship drought also is an obvious choice.

Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played in Los Angeles before shifting back to Fenway Park for Games 6 and 7, if necessary. There still are plenty of A-list first pitch candidates for those games, too, so if the series makes it that far, we have some thoughts.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images