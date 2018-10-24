These Seven Players From 2004 Red Sox Will Throw Out First Pitch Before Game 2

Before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will have a few guests that know a thing or two about winning in October.

The Red Sox will welcome back seven players from the 2004 team that, of course, won the Fall Classic and ended the team’s 86-year championship drought. Those seven — which include quite a few big names in Boston folklore — will throw out the first pitch prior to the Red Sox’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Here’s the group:

First pitches tonight: Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield,Jason Varitek, Keith Foulke, and Alan Embree — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 24, 2018

That’s quite the list of heavy hitters.

The Red Sox lead the series 1-0 after their 8-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday, and it sounds like they’ll get things kicked off the right way in the second contest.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images