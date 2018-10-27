These Three Red Sox Pitchers Volunteered to Start Game 4 On Short Rest

After the longest game in Major League Baseball playoff history Friday night, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play Game 4 just 15 hours after the conclusion of Game 3.

The 18-inning marathon featured many new World Series records, including longest game (seven hours, 20 minutes), players used (46) and pitchers used (18). And given Nathan Eovaldi’s gutsy six-inning performance out of the bullpen, the Red Sox were forced to shuffle their plans for Game 4.

The majority of the Red Sox’s starting pitching staff approached manager Alex Cora after the game to throw their hat in the ring.

Chris Sale and David Price volunteered to start, Cora said. Porcello, too. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 27, 2018

Chris Sale started Game 1 on Tuesday, David Price tossed six innings in Wednesday’s Game 2 and made a brief appearance in Game 3, while Rick Porcello was the starting pitcher in Game 3 on Friday.

Cora opted to start lefty Eduardo Rodriguez rather than the three previously mentioned, but with their willingness to throw on full display, it wouldn’t be surprising to see any of them make an appearance Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images