This Red Sox Hall Of Famer To Throw Out First Pitch At ALCS Game 1

Will Kevin Youklis’ playoff magic dust positively affect the current crop of Boston Red Sox?

The former Red Sox infielder will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday at Fenway Park prior to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between Boston and the Houston Astros. The Red Sox announced Youklis’ selection for first-pitch duties Friday in a statement.

Youklis spent parts of eight seasons with the Red Sox between and 2012, helping the team win the World Series in 2004 and 2007. He won a Gold Glove in 2007 at first base and made the American League All-Star team in 2008, 2009 and 2011. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, but the team is encouraging fans to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. to participate in the pregame festivities.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images