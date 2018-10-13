This Stat About Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Is Absolutely Ridiculous

At this point, it’s hard to find any surprising stat about the New England Patriots.

Alas, one has slipped through the cracks.

The Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a matchup that could have major implications for playoff seeding. The game also will give Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Julian Edelman an opportunity to pad a truly mind-blowing stat.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have NEVER lost a game to an AFC opponent at Gillette Stadium in a game they both played in (36-0, 1.000) absurd details pic.twitter.com/reKcfsTaqy — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 12, 2018

Let that sink in: Brady and Edelman are 36-0 at home against AFC opponents in games they’ve both played in. That record, of course, will extend to 37-0 if they win Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

But could this be the week that Brady and Edelman take their first loss? The Patriots are favored, but dethroning the undefeated Chiefs will be a difficult task.

