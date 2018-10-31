This Steve Pearce Story Will Make Red Sox Fans Love Him Even More

It’s not like Red Sox fans need any more reasons to love Steve Pearce, who earned World Series MVP honors after Boston’s five-game triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 Fall Classic.

But Matt Fortuna of The Athletic provided one this week in telling a cool anecdote about the Red Sox first baseman, who played for six other major league franchises, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, before joining Boston back in July.

Steve Pearce, World Series MVP, once chased me, an intern, barefoot down the PNC Park hallway after I shot a video of him in the clubhouse for a Father’s Day project. Nervous, I turned and asked if I did something wrong. “I forgot to tell my dad: ‘I love you,’ “ Pearce said. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 29, 2018

Pearce was drafted by the Pirates in the eighth round in 2005 and appeared in parts of five seasons with Pittsburgh before embarking on an interesting baseball journey that included stops with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and ultimately the Red Sox. He’s never been an All-Star, as he’s been used mostly in a part-time role throughout his career, but Pearce sure made his mark in Boston this season, even saving his best work for the playoffs.

Pearce’s postseason heroics alone would be enough for Red Sox Nation to hold him in high regard. He delivered several clutch hits this October, including three huge home runs in the World Series en route to earning MVP honors. But the 35-year-old’s background makes him especially likeable.

Not only is Pearce a veteran journeyman (and lifelong Red Sox fan) who always plays hard and puts the team first. He also seems like a genuinely good dude, especially after hearing Fortuna’s quick story about the slugger’s family-first mentality.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images