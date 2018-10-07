Throwing In The Towel: Cavs Turned LeBron James’ Locker Into Towel Closet

The pettiness in the NBA knows no limits, but the Cleveland Cavaliers took it to a whole new level.

The Cavs are preparing for their first season without LeBron James since the 2013-14 campaign, as King James took his talents to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

With James gone, the natural question of who to give his corner locker to arises.

Kevin Love? Collin Sexton? J.R. Smith? OK, probably not Smith.

While the star forward or rookie guard would be good choices to take over James’ locker, the Cavs instead elected to give it to nobody and instead turned it into a towel closet.

Yes, you read that correctly. You can see the towel closet here, courtesy of The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

That’s no way to treat arguably the greatest player in franchise history, but we expect nothing less from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert given his icy relationship with James.

