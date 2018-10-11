Timberwolves Cancel Practice After Jimmy Butler’s Hilarious Outburst Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves probably regret letting Jimmy Butler return to practice Wednesday after he called out teammates, coaches and management.

Butler’s antics were the talk of NBA Twitter on Wednesday. He reportedly called some of his teammates “soft” and beat the starters in a scrimmage with a team of third-string players.

The T-Wolves didn’t want this circus to get any more out of control than it currently is, so they decided to cancel practice Thursday.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic shared his thoughts on the situation via Twitter on Thursday:

Thibs just lamented on Friday how the preseason schedule had allowed little practice time for a team in desperate need of it. They practiced twice this week in four days. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 11, 2018

Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves a few weeks ago, and reportedly told the team he wants to be traded by Friday. The Miami Heat and Timberwolves talked about a potential trade but recent talks fell apart.

The Timberwolves begin their regular-season schedule next Wednesday against the Spurs in San Antonio. Minnesota would be wise to trade Butler before the opener to avoid this distraction from becoming a potential season-derailing issue.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images